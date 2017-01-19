NC fishermen catch 95-inch bluefin tuna at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — Four North Carolina fishermen caught a massive 95-inch bluefin tuna on Tuesday.

The men were fishing in their 22-foot boat when they caught the fish, WECT reports.

“Far from the usual sport fisher for this type of game,” Valade said. “Didn’t expect a catch of a lifetime.”

There is no official measurement, but the fishermen believe it could weigh about 500 pounds.

This is at least the second large bluefin tuna caught in North Carolina this month.

On Jan. 11, Reidsville man caught an 800-pound bluefin tuna at Radio Island Marina in Morehead City.

“He is by far the biggest fish I have ever seen, more or less caught,” Tommy Adkins told FOX8. “Turns out that he is the biggest bluefin tuna that has been caught in Morehead City this season, and is expected to bring the highest sales price as well.”