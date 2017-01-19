× McDonald’s introduces 2 new Big Mac sizes

Big Mac lovers rejoice — McDonald’s announced they will soon begin selling two new sizes of the classic creation.

The fast food giant posted about a “surprise” reveal on Jan. 26. The surprise is expected to be the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac.

From way up here, those numbers kinda look like… an awesome surprise that’ll be unveiled soon. 😝 Who’s got a guess? 🙋 pic.twitter.com/WYwNE3PoWH — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 17, 2017

The Grand Mac will have two beef patties that total one-third pound of meat, according to a news release. The Mac Jr. will be just a single-layer burger.

The traditional sandwich has two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun.

“We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste,” McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz said. “The classic combination of ingredients remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste.”

The sizes will only be available for a limited time.