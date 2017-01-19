HPU students head to Washington for Trump’s inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A group of High Point University students are headed to Washington, D.C. for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

The students left Thursday morning with plans to cover the event. They spent months planning the trip after some were able to cover both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions last year.

While there, students will be covering the inauguration in different aspects from writing articles to working on other projects.

For most, it is their first time making the trip to Washington, D.C.

They are planning head back to campus Saturday.

Good luck to this group of @HighPointU ! Bus just left headed to D.C. To cover inauguration Fri @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/8cwGHelcOn — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) January 19, 2017

The bus just pulled in and @HighPointU students are ready to take over to D.C. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/moacdAm35v — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) January 19, 2017