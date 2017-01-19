HPU students head to Washington for Trump’s inauguration

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A group of High Point University students are headed to Washington, D.C. for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.
The students left Thursday morning with plans to cover the event. They spent months planning the trip after some were able to cover both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions last year.
While there, students will be covering the inauguration in different aspects from writing articles to working on other projects.
For most, it is their first time making the trip to Washington, D.C.
They are planning head back to campus Saturday.
35.955692 -80.005318