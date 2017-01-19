Hilarious viral video shows man sledding with his cat

CHEHALIS, Wash. — A hilarious Youtube video of a man sledding with his cat on his shoulder is going viral.

The 30-second video shows Jesse Smith and his cat Weston speeding to the bottom of a slope, KCPQ reports.

Smith and his wife Ashley got Weston and another kitten named Ellinore six months ago. Already, Smith says the kittens have a taste for adventure.

Whether they’re hiking trails or sliding down slopes, the kittens find their way into the couple’s various adventures.

“There’s typically a warm-up period when we take them out,” Smith told KCPQ. “But they’re really good. They just lead and we follow.”

The video has more than 2 million views.