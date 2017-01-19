× George H.W. Bush sends Trump apology note for missing inauguration: ‘We will be with you and the country in spirit’

HOUSTON — One day before Donald Trump gets sworn in as the nation’s 45th president, an apology letter from former President George H.W. Bush emerged online, stating the outdoor conditions would likely put him “six feet under.”

“Dear Donald, Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your Inauguration on January 20th. My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara. So I guess we’re stuck in Texas,” the letter reads. “But we will be with you and the country in spirit. I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading out great country. If I can ever be of help, please let me know.”

The letter was dated Jan. 10.

On Wednesday, Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush were both admitted to the hospital. President Bush, 92, was admitted to the intensive care unit due to a respiratory problem while Barbara was hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

Bush, who served a single term as president from 1989 to 1993, was already not expected to attend Trump’s inauguration.

The president-elect thanked Bush for the letter and wished him well on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Looking forward to a speedy recovery for George and Barbara Bush, both hospitalized. Thank you for your wonderful letter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017