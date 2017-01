Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What comes to mind when you think of the DMV? Probably long lines; and North Carolina officials know people don't want to stand in line.

That's why our state developed an easy-to-use website.

Now what could take a long time can only take a few minutes -- such as renewing your license and registration.

And a lot of people are using it.

Since 2015, more than 600,000 people and other businesses are taking advantage of the website.

View the website here.