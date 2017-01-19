× Davidson County Community College student accused of sexually assaulting girl during after-school massage

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County Community College student has been banned from the college after he allegedly assaulted another student during a massage session after school hours, according to a press release.

Matthew DeBlasio, 33, who was a massage therapy student, was charged with one count of sexual battery in the November 2016 incident.

On Jan. 12, the school’s resource officer received a report of the sexual assault. The next day, DeBlasio was arrested and charged.

Deputies say the victim did not suffer any injuries during the assault.

He was taken to the Davie County Detention Center on a $2,500 secured bond. He has a Feb. 20 court date.