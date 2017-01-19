× 3 suspects rob Greensboro cellular store at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after three suspects robbed a Greensboro cellular store at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the Verizon Retailer at 4002 Elton Way around 8:23 p.m. in reference to a robbery, according to a release. Upon arrival, they learn that three suspects entered the store and took an undisclosed amount cash and merchandise.

The suspects then fled and were last seen heading north on South Elm-Eugene Street.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.