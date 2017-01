GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital with burns after a fire started behind a building in Greensboro on Thursday night.

The fire started behind “The Trading Post” at 3206 Summit Ave. shortly before 6:30 p.m. Crews had the situation under control within about 15 minutes.

Authorities have not released information about the condition or identity of the victim, the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

No other buildings were impacted.