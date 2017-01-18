× Yadkin County man charged with statutory rape

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkin County man is facing a rape charge, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky James Inscore, 35, of Hamptonville, is charged with felony statutory rape of a child under 15 years of age.

On Aug. 14, 2016, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to Hamptonville regarding a sexual assault on a child, the release said.

Following an investigation, Inscore was arrested and charged.

Inscore was given a $250,000 secured bond.