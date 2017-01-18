× Winston-Salem gas station robbed at gunpoint overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Police went to the Two Brothers Citgo located at 100 S. Martin Luther King Drive around 1 a.m. in reference to an armed robbed, according to a press release. After speaking with store personnel, officers learned that two armed suspects entered the store and demanded money.

They then fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.