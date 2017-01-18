Van’s Weather Kid Charles Warren makes hilarious appearance on Fox & Friends

NEW YORK — Internet sensation Charlie Warren’s appearance on the FOX8 News segment Van’s Weather Kids is getting plenty of attention online. On Wednesday, the 9-year-old third-grader continued his stardom with an appearance on Fox & Friends.

Less than a week after appearing on the segment, Charlie’s mom got a call from Fox & Friends. Impressed by his on-air performance with Van Denton, show producers offered to fly the mother and son to New York City so Charlie could appear on the national Fox News morning show.

Watch his appearance here:

It's the cutest weather forecast you'll see all day! @JaniceDean pic.twitter.com/SsO8GDDKk1 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 18, 2017

Here is a look at his original video:

