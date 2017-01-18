‘Underground railroad’ for animals helping Guilford County Animal Shelter deal with over crowding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Last week, the Guilford County Animal Shelter took in 178 animals. That same week, 52 were adopted and 30 were sent to rescues.

Guilford County Animal Services Director Drew Brinkley says that's about an average week for the shelter. While the shelter is not technically over its legal capacity limit, the high number of animals puts a major strain on staff and resources.

In the last few months, local rescue groups have strengthened their relationship with the shelter and are taking more and more animals to new homes.

"We can only adopt out so many and they have a different presence in the community and they have different marketing channels to reach people," said Brinkley.

The rescue groups like the Hayley Graves Foundation, run by Guilford County Animal Advisory Board Member Tammy Graves, have created a network to get these animals homes outside North Carolina.

"It's kind of an underground railroad of workings. We kind of work together and say, 'Can you help me with this, can you help me with this?'" explained Graves.

Alison Schwartz has been a rescue worker with Almost Home Dachshund Rescue Soceity for 17 years.

"I work pretty closely with some of the shelter staff trying to coordinate rescues, I've done transports," Schwartz said.

Graves and Schwartz are part of the Guilford County community of animal rescues who are helping find animals homes in the northeastern part of the country.

"We have a dog that is leaving Friday that came from Guilord County Animal Shelter and is being pulled by a rescue organization in Maine," Schwartz said.

Dogs are also going to rescues in New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, Ohio and Oklahoma.

"People go on waiting lists there to actually adopt matches, so it works out well to be able to funnel them a little more northward where they may find homes a little bit more rapidly than down here," Schwartz said.

Brinkley says the partnership between the shelter, the local rescues and the national network of rescues is better for the shelter and the animals.

"It's kind of a win-win because they have people up there that want to have pets but just don't have them and we have pets down here that want to have homes but there's just so many of them not everyone can get a good outcome," Brinkley said.