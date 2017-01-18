Trump supporters in the Triad heading to his inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Donald Trump won the the battleground state of North Carolina. Several of his supporters in the state will attend his inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Lee Haywood and Darlene Schadt, both of Greensboro, will attend. They've signed up for bus rides with organizations coordinating statewide group inauguration trips.

Haywood attended six Trump campaign rallies in North Carolina, the majority of which he was a volunteer.

"We worked very hard for this man to get him elected and this will be the culmination of that effort," Haywood said. "We’re very excited."

Haywood will attend the inauguration, as well as an inaugural ball and the other related events, with his wife.

Schadt is attending the inauguration and an inaugural ball with her husband.

"I am so excited I can barely contain myself," Schadt said.

This will be the first presidential inauguration that Haywood and Schadt have attended. They hope to meet Trump personally at the inaugural ball and events they'll attend.