Police searching for ‘dangerous’ Burlington man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is searching for a 25-year-old man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Stephon Shabass King, of Burlington, has been charged with two counts of violation of a court order and one count of communicating threats, according to a press release.

Based on his previous involvement with law enforcement, police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

No additional information was provided.

Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts should contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 22+-3503 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.