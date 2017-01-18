× Police identify adults who overdosed in High Point crash with 2 children in vehicle

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have identified the two adults who overdosed on heroin Tuesday afternoon and crashed their Jeep into a tractor-trailer with two children in the backseat.

Officers responded to the crash around 4:38 p.m. at Surrett Drive and West Fairfield Road, according to a press release. When they got to the scene, they found 28-year-old Leigh Ann Snipes and 30-year-old Justin Earl Faw unresponsive inside the vehicle. Both were treated for heroin overdose.

In addition, two children in the backseat during the crash and neither were injured, police say.

Child Protective Services was notified and the children were released to another family member.

Snipes, who was the driver, is charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse driving while license revoked, child restraint and a safe movement violation.

Faw is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse.