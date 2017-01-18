× Lowe’s to cut 2,400 full-time jobs

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina-based Lowe’s announced cuts to thousands of assistant store manager positions on Tuesday.

A company spokeswoman said the layoffs are part of a new store staffing model, WSOC reports.

The new store model will result in the reduction of approximately one to two assistant store manager positions per store, the spokeswoman also said.

The spokeswoman said the layoffs affect approximately 2,400 employees, which is less than 1 percent of the company’s global workforce of 285,000.

“The changes will better align store staffing with customer demand, shift resources from back-of-the-store activities to customer-facing ones, and enhance our efficiency and productivity,” Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock said in an email to employees Tuesday, according to the Charlotte Observer. “I recognize that change is never easy, but I’m confident that if we focus our organizational talent and investments on our omnichannel strategy, we’ll deliver a better customer experience.”

On its website, the company, which has headquarters in Mooresville, lists 2,355 stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The layoffs only affect stores in the U.S.

The company said it’s providing the assistant managers whose positions were eliminated with a transition package including severance, outplacement resources, and other support.