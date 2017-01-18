Local church leader providing food, medicine to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- At the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Eastchester Drive in High Point, there are many servants anxious to do what they were called to do.

Jo Williams is one of them.

“I try my best every day to get up in the morning and help somebody,” she said.

Williams is the director of the Triad Food Pantry of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The church serves hundreds of people each month with fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and other food items they may need.

“In the last three years or four, it has quadrupled, the people coming and that’s when I realized we needed to offer more services because if people [are] needing food, they [were also] going to need medicine,” Williams said.

The church provides wellness checks and gives away medicine at its building monthly.

Williams plays a major role in the April and October medicine giveaways at Oak Hollow Mall in partnership with High Point University each year.

Williams has her own health challenges, but seeing the outcome is what pushes her to continue in a demanding role.

“It is and it’s draining, but when God gives me the strength to get up, we’ve got to have a purpose. Your purpose is not just to get up and sit and watch TV. My purpose is to thank God for [using] me as an instrument to make somebody’s quality of life a little bit better,” she said.

Seventh Day Adventist Church is located at 279 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

The church also delivers food to people who are homebound.

Right now, Williams says the greatest needs are for more volunteers and a van to help meet the transportation needs that come with serving a large number of people.