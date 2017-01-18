Lexington man owns unique toy and pop culture shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Lexington man runs a store that's quite a blast from the past.

Shannon Myers owns Ogopogos Toy & Pop Culture Museum & Store in Lexington.

The museum has all kinds of pop culture toys from the 1950s to the 1980s.

From comic book superheroes to sci-fi figures, the store has just about everything.

To Myers, what he does is very important.

"It's what we had when we were kids. It wasn't just all on your phone and everything, all the games and stuff," he said.

Learn more about the store here.