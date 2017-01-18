Greensboro police hoping to help young offenders back on right track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Police Department is going all-in with a team of nonprofits to help get young offenders back on the right track.

"We want to prevent youthful offenders from becoming adult offenders. That is at the heart of all this," Chief Wayne Scott said. "We feel like if we deal with these factors we will be able to enrich their lives and make changes in our youth."

Over the next two years, the groups that specialize in mentoring, mental health, substance abuse and academic and career counseling will work with about 20 of the current 34 juveniles at the county juvenile detention center.

The combination of efforts between police and groups comes thanks to a $300,000 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance's Project Safe Neighborhood.

The efficacy of this intervention will be analyzed by researchers with UNCG.