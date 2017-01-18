× George H.W. and Barbara Bush hospitalized

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized due to shortness of breath. Additionally, Barbara Bush was admitted as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing, according to a tweet by Jim McGrath, George H.W. Bush’s post-White House spokesperson.

The tweet read:

Shortly after our previous report on President Bush’s condition, he was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation. President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation. Additionally, Mrs. Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital this morning as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing. We will provide additional updates as events warrant.

Here is our update on President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush. pic.twitter.com/zsoIHE4FlX — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 18, 2017

George H.W. Bush, who served a single term as President from 1988 to 1992, was not expected to attend the inauguration of the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, in Washington on Friday due to health concerns.

Several bouts with illness have kept the 92-year-old out of the spotlight in recent years and he has rarely made public remarks.

Previous health concerns

The elder Bush revealed several years ago he suffered from a form of Parkinson’s disease that left him unable to walk. He used a wheelchair or a scooter to get around.

Bush had two other health scares in 2014 and 2015.

In December 2014, he was hospitalized for what aides described as a precautionary measure after experiencing shortness of breath, and the following July fell at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine, breaking the C2 vertebrae in his neck.

The injury did not result in any neurological problems, his spokesman said at the time.