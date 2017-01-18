Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Former president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized for “shortness of breath,” NBC News reports.

Bush’s chief of staff, Jean Becker, says he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after falling ill. According to Bush’s office, he was hospitalized as a precaution.

“He’s there. He’s fine and he’s doing really well,” Bush’s chief of staff, Jean Becker told the Houston Chronicle.

Bush, who served a single term as President from 1988 to 1992, was not expected to attend the inauguration of the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, in Washington on Friday due to health concerns.

Several bouts with illness have kept the 92-year-old out of the spotlight in recent years and he has rarely made public remarks.

Previous health concerns

The elder Bush revealed several years ago he suffered from a form of Parkinson’s disease that left him unable to walk. He used a wheelchair or a scooter to get around.

Bush had two other health scares in 2014 and 2015.

In December 2014, he was hospitalized for what aides described as a precautionary measure after experiencing shortness of breath, and the following July fell at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine, breaking the C2 vertebrae in his neck.

The injury did not result in any neurological problems, his spokesman said at the time.