Burlington homeowner robbed at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was robbed at gunpoint inside their home Tuesday evening, according to a press release.

At 8:24 p.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary and robbery at a residence in the 900 block of Grace Avenue. After talking with the homeowner, police determined that two men, one armed, kicked in the front door and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police attempted a K9 track but were unable to locate the suspects.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503.