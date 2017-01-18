Body found at abandoned Greensboro factory identified; death deemed homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The body found at the site of an abandoned Greensboro factory has been identified and the death has been ruled a homicide, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Preliminary autopsy results identified the remains of a man found behind a building at the abandoned Proximity Print Works factory, at 1700 Fairview St., as 24-year-old Bangaly Fofana, of East Orange, New Jersey.

Officers responded to the site on Monday at about 3:45 p.m. after a report came in that a body was located.

Newark police entered Fofana as a missing person in a national database on Dec. 3, 2016. Detectives there believed he may have been traveling to Greensboro for a possible business venture.

Greensboro police have not released how they believe Fofana was killed.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.