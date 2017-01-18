Asheboro City Schools to launch early college academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A new program in Asheboro is aiming to put students on the right track. Asheboro City Schools is partnering with Randolph Community College to launch an early college academy.

"We believe that the love of learning is important to our students. If we can constantly look for ways to challenge them, to support them and to really get them to think about the careers and possibilities that are available to them in the future,” said Asheboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Worrell.

Students will be able to take college-level courses at Asheboro High School when the program starts in the summer.

They can start taking the courses as early as the 8th grade and eventually earn an associate’s degree.

“In order for our students to go to RCC, they can go essentially for free, so for our families to have the opportunity for their child to earn an associate’s degree while they're in high school. That's two years worth of college that they are able to knock out, if you will, to complete,” said Brian Saunders, principal at Asheboro High School.

The district will host two early college academy information sessions that will take place Thursday, Jan. 19 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Asheboro High School media center.