8-year-old girl rescued from inside chimney

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- An 8-year-old Florida girl who climbed into a chimney was rescued Monday evening.

The girl climbed up a pole at the rear of the house and made her way onto the roof, WFLA reports. She then somehow ended up in the fireplace -- officials aren't sure whether she climbed into or fell into the chimney.

When crews got to the scene, they spoke with the girl to make sure was not injured before chipping away at the outside of the chimney. After 30 minutes, crews were able to rescue her.

The little girl had a bruised knee but was otherwise unharmed.

“Definitely not one of the more usual calls,” said Clearwater Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief John Klinefelter.

Officials believe the incident was an accident.

Photos from scene of chimney rescue where young girl got stuck after taking a stroll on house roof. Crews did excellent job of freeing her. pic.twitter.com/HcPpiE490s — CLW Public Safety (@CLWPublicSafety) January 17, 2017

Police officer on scene: I've never worked a kid stuck in the chimney before. — CLW Public Safety (@CLWPublicSafety) January 17, 2017