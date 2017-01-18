7 arrested after group demands Greensboro city documents into former officer Travis Cole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Seven members of a group who demanded additional documents from the City of Greensboro into former police officer Travis Cole were arrested and charged with trespassing Wednesday morning.

The group requested the city release all written and electronic communication in the former officer's June 17 arrest of Dejaun Yourse.

Greensboro Operational Transparency members marched into the Melvin Municipal Office Building, demanding additional documents into the case that Mayor Nancy Vaughan called "ugly" and police categorized as "excessive."

Police released body camera footage of the arrest on Sept. 26, 2016.

City Manager Jim Westmoreland spoke to the group at the city hall and told the group that City Council had already decided not to release the Yourse arrest documents.

The incident began with Cole and another officer responding to a possible breaking and entering call. When they arrived at the house, Dejuan Yourse was sitting on the porch.

Body cameras on both Cole and his partner captured what happened next. Yourse wasn't injured during the arrest.