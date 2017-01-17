When to give your child their first smartphone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These days, it seems like everyone has a smartphone. But for parents, it can be hard to know the right time to get one for their children.

In 2016, 10 is the average age children receive a phone.

Smartphone pros and cons:

Pros: educational games, study apps, access to information

Cons: distracting games, social media, sexting

FOX8's Cindy Farmer and Melissa Painter gave several tips to help parents who are purchasing a basic phone or smartphone for their children: