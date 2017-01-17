Chilling video shows woman being abducted from convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Chilling surveillance video shows a woman being abducted from a convenience store in Cleveland, according to police.

A clerk said the woman came into the Woodland Avenue store at about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday and was crying before asking to use the phone to call 911, according to WJW.

Video obtained from the store shows that the victim arrived in the suspect's gold Chevy Trailblazer before she got out and walk into the store.

A short time later, the surveillance footage shows the suspect enter the store and grab the woman as she tries to push him away. He easily jerks her off her feet, picks her up and throws her into the passenger side front seat of the vehicle before driving away.

Police are investigating the incident and searching for the suspect and victim.