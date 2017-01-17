Van’s Weather Kid Charles Warren goes viral; headed to NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, N.C. -- Charles Warren, also known as Charlie, is 9 years old and is from Liberty. He recently appeared on the FOX8 News segment Van’s Weather Kids. That performance is getting him national attention.

“This is a fabulous experience that he will be able to have and remember for his lifetime,” said Denise Warren, his mom.

The third-grader has dreams of being a race car driver. He says if that doesn’t work out, he’ll consider working in television news. That’s why he wrote to FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

Less than a week after appearing on the FOX8 segment, Charlie’s mom got a call from Fox & Friends. Impressed by his on-air performance with Denton, show producers offered to fly the mother and son to New York City so Charlie could appear on the national Fox News morning show.

“Me, going to New York City?” the 9-year-old said. “That's the most popular and biggest city in the whole United States!”

It’s his first time on a plane and his first time visiting the big city. Charlie says at this point, he hasn’t been told how he’ll be incorporated into the show on Wednesday, but he knows he’ll make an appearance.