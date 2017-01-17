Security camera video shows brutal hammer attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Surveillance video shows a man bash an auto repair shop employee in the head at least 13 times with a hammer.

Police say the employee of Jack's Muffler Mechanic in California was working around 8:39 p.m. Sunday when the seemingly unprovoked attack occurred, NBC 7 reports.

During the initial attack, the suspect hit the victim in the head seven times with the hammer. The suspect then went into the business' office for a minute before coming back to the man to hit him six more times.

A passerby later noticed the victim and called 911. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The man suffered brain bleeding, a skull fracture, the possible loss of his left eye, multiple facial fractures, missing teeth and multiple facial lacerations, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.