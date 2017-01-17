× Private citizen helps Yadkinville police catch suspected bank robber

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — An alleged bank robber is in custody thanks to the help of a private citizen, according to a news release from Yadkinville police.

Officers were called to Capital Bank, at 532 E. Main St., at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an armed robbery.

As officers were responding to the scene, a private citizen noticed the suspect leaving the bank and called 911. The citizen then followed the suspect from a safe distance, providing police turn-by-turn directions of where the suspect was going, the release said.

Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 601 South near Pine Valley Road.

Angel Brown Vazquez, 24, of Concord, was taken into custody and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

Vazquez was placed under a $500,000 secured bond.