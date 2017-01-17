× Heroin overdose possible cause of High Point crash with 2 adults, 2 children in vehicle

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police say heroin may have been involved in a crash involving a Jeep and a tractor-trailer in High Point Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say a man, woman and two children were in the Jeep when it collided with a tractor-trailer at Surrett Drive and West Fairfield Road just before 5 p.m.

The High Point Enterprise reports that police think the adults overdosed on heroin with the two children in the Jeep before crashing it.

Officers say when they got to the scene the man and woman were unconscious.

The newspaper also reports that the children were found strapped in car seats in the back of the Jeep.

No one was injured in the crash.

The children were picked up at the crash scene by their grandfather, officers on the scene told FOX8’s Kevin Kelleher.

There is no word on charges for the adults.