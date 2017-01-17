Florida fishermen capture incredible video of large shark jumping out of water

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Several young fishermen in Florida experienced an incredible feat on Sunday — a massive shark jumping several feet out of the water.

Taylor Danowski and his friends were fishing off the coast of Indian Rocks Beach when they noticed the shark swim under them, WTSP reports. That’s when they decided to take a chance and dropped some bait into the ocean.

In cellphone video taken by Kellen Keglor, you see the shark swim under the boat before it briefly disappears. Several seconds later, the camera catches it jumping out of the water.

“I think the reason was that it was so intense for us and why we’re freaking out was because the shark was so big, I mean it was literally 14 feet, like a 1,200-pound animal, and it’s jumping 20 feet in the air right by the boat,” Danowski said.

The fishermen believe the shark was a mako, which is considered to be the fastest of its kind and is known to jump into boats.

See the original video below:

WARNING: Video contains language