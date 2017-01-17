Community initiative ‘Belong in Burlington’ kicks off soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The City of Burlington has launched a community initiative welcoming new residents to town and encouraging community involvement.

The first quarterly meeting of "Belong in Burlington" is Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m.

City spokeswoman Rachel Kelly said the fluid event isn't meant to be like a organization but a conversation.

"We want people to learn about Burlington and fall in love with it, so that poses a lot of new opportunities for people who have just moved here. So we have created eight different kiosks that give them the opportunity to see different things they can do," Kelly said.

New residents can get information within eight various categories to become acclimated: Explore Your City, Do Something Fun, Be Well, Kids Activity Center, Keep Learning, Make a Difference, Shop Local and Beyond Belonging.

Kelly said the interaction doesn't stops there. Each new resident is given a challenge to get involved and interact at various city-sponsored new resident-themed concerts, movie nights and ballpark games.