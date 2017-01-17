Child killed, two more injured in dog attack

ATLANTA — A young boy was killed and two more children were injured Tuesday morning in an incident that involved three pit bulls.

A witness says the children were walking to the bus stop at about 7 a.m. when the attack occurred, according to FOX 5.

The three dogs, who were not wearing collars, lived a block away from the scene, police say. Cameron Tucker was identified as the dogs’ owner.

The boy, identified as Logan Braatz, was killed, while 5-year-old Syrai Sanders survived the attack and is in the hospital with critical injuries. A third child was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

JUST IN: We've just received this photo of the little boy who died in a dog attack this morning in Atlanta. https://t.co/hGFufAfIiO pic.twitter.com/SqbrF20w1D — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 17, 2017

Several witnesses saw the attack and attempted to stop it. One man came out with a baseball bat while others came outside with knives.

“I run up on the girl, she had been mauled very badly. The dog just ripped into her,” neighbor Angie Smith told WSB-TV. “I ran to the baby and when I looked down at her I knew there was nothing that I could do.”

Family members say this 5-yr-old is just out of surgery after being mauled by vicious dogs this morning. Story@5. #FOX5ATL pic.twitter.com/oxikntBVBf — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) January 17, 2017

Two of the dogs were contained while another was shot by officers.

Atlanta Public Schools released a statement on the incident.

“Atlanta Public Schools can confirm that two F.L. Stanton Elementary students walking to the bus stop were attacked by pitbulls. Both students were transported to Egleston Hospital. One student was transported back to Grady Hospital’s trauma unit and later passed away. The female student at Egleston is in stable condition. Atlanta Public Schools sent a crisis team to F.L. Stanton this morning to provide grief counseling for students and staff. Our deepest condolences go out to the family.”