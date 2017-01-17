× Carolina Panthers wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl stepping away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl will be stepping away from coaching.

Proehl is stepping down to be with his son Austin, who is a wide receiver at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and his son Blake, who will be freshman wide receiver at East Carolina University, Panthers.com reports.

“I always told him [Austin] when he started at Chapel Hill that if he became a starter or an impact player, that I would walk away to come to all his games,” Proehl said. “It would really hurt me to not be there for him.

Panthers Staff Writer Max Henson confirmed his leave on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl is stepping away from coaching. Wants to be there for his sons, both college WRs. Story to come. — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) January 17, 2017

He spent six seasons with the Panthers and the last four as the wide receivers coach.

The move comes just days after former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott left the team to become the head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s extremely hard because they are also family to me,” Proehl said of the Carolina receivers. “The thing I preach in our meeting room is family. That’s my teaching style. We’re in this together. We’re selfless, and we all have a common goal.

Proehl played 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. He won Super Bowl 34 with the Rams and Super Bowl 41 with the Colts.

He currently lives in Greensboro with his wife, Kelly.