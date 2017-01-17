× Buses vandalized at Southern Guilford High School

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple buses were vandalized at Southern Guilford High School, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The vandalism was discovered at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when bus drivers arrived at the school to begin their morning routes.

Eight buses had windows broken out, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there are no suspects and the sheriff’s office does not have any active leads, the release said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.