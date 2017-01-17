× 2 suspects rob Greensboro grocery store at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A grocery store in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

At about 2:19 a.m., police arrived at the Food Rite Curb Market at 3000 E. Market St. in reference to a robbery from business. Two armed men entered the building and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They were last seen running towards Lowdermilk Street.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.