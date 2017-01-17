1,500-pound cow pulled from pool after homeowner hears it snort

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma homeowner discovered a nearly 1,500-pound cow trapped in his pool Sunday morning after he heard it “snort.”

Officials say the homeowner was drinking his morning coffee when he heard “snorting” coming from his pool area, according to a post by the Oklahoma City Fire Department. That’s when he called 911.

When crews arrived, they discovered the massive cow stuck in the pool.

“They contemplated trying to get the animal out by tying a rope around its neck and assisting it,” the post read. “At nearly 1500 lbs., this would not work, and the crew did not want to injure the cow in any way.”

So, they did the next best option — call a wrecker.

While waiting for the tow truck, fire crews took water out of the pool to “reduce the likelihood of the cow experiencing hypothermia.”

Once it arrived, crews used tow straps to hoist the cow up and out to safety.

Officials say the cow is expected to be fine.