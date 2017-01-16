× Winston-Salem police investigate shooting near Hanes Mall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers responded to a shooting near Hanes Mall Monday afternoon, Winston-Salem police confirmed.

The incident was reported at 128 Hanes Mall Circle at 4:03 p.m.

A person was in a vehicle when they were shot in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken to Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting or information on a suspect.