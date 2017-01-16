Video shows nanny burning two-year-old boy with curling iron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Warning: this video may be considered disturbing***

BALDWIN, N.Y. -- A New York nanny is accused of burning a two-year-old boy with a curling iron because she became frustrated with him.

Angela Persaud was bathing her son Xander when she noticed burns on his fingers and legs, WABC reports. He told her the burns came from a curling iron.

The parent's then reviewed video from their nanny cam, which showed the nanny pressing the hot curling iron against Xander's hand and legs.

"You see her with the curling iron, and she touches it to make sure that it's hot," Persaud said. "And then when he jumps because it burns him, she continues to touch his foot again and then goes for his hand."

Police arrested 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo on Thursday. She's charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

"I'm feeling devastated. I feel like I failed him," Persaud said, according to PIX11. "I should have done a better job of protecting my kid."

Xander was not seriously injured.