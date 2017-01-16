Triad women prepare to march in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of women across the country are expected to participate in the Women’s March on Washington this Saturday, including several Piedmont women.

“It’s personal for me because I really wanted to stand for what I believed in. I wanted to stand for dignity for women,” Ana Tampanna said.

Tampanna is co-captain for a bus taking 10 to 12 women to Washington, D.C., from Winston-Salem.

Grace Harrington, is one of the North Carolina organizers for the march, but lives in the Piedmont.

As of Monday evening, close to 6,000 people said they were going to D.C. via the group’s Facebook page.

Harrington roughly estimates that at least 1,000 are from the Piedmont Triad.

“I think we want people to see that women 100 percent deserve the same rights as anyone else,” she said.

Some of those issues include addressing violence against women, affordable child care and health care, and safety protections for all people.

The idea of the march began in response to the 2016 presidential election results.

However, leaders say this is not an anti-Trump march.

“Although the election I think was definitely a catalyst to the march, in no way are we focusing on being anti-Trump. We are just focusing on being pro-women,” Harrington said.

Audrey Muck, president of Triad NOW, a local chapter of the National Organization for Women, expressed similar thoughts.

“I think what’s important now is to make sure that our concerns are known and what we hope that he will be willing to take up in support of women in the United States,” Muck said.

Muck participated in the Women’s March on Washington in 1989 and 2004.

This year, she will be participating in the Greensboro march scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Government Plaza.

Catherine Jourdan is organizing a gathering in Winston-Salem at Parkway United Church of Christ that is not a march, but a place for people to discuss issues that matter to them.

“Our gathering is going to have a couple people talking about ways in which they have been involved in activism and building community and things that have made a difference for them,” Jourdan said.

The response has been so overwhelming that this event has reached capacity.

Other cities including Charlotte and Raleigh have marches planned in conjunction to the march in Washington.