Thousands celebrate and remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was fittingly packed with people on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Greensboro.

Event organizers estimate 20,000 people were attending between spectators and those participating in the parade.

In a time where our country is both politically and racially divided, members of the Greensboro community believe Dr. King’s teachings are more important now than ever before.

“MLK said we need to serve our community and that’s why we’re here today,” said Marsha Wright, who was watching her son march playing the drums in the parade. “We have to represent and let them know that there is a positive focus, there is a dream for everybody.”