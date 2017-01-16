Thomasville man documents history in his photography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The basement of a Thomasville man's home is a bit like the national archive.

Matthew Lewis documented much of the civil right's struggles of the 1960s with his camera.

"When King started speaking 'I have a dream,' I was galvanized, I really was," he said as he pulled out a picture. "Here is this lady in a prayer mode like this, and man I tell you, you could see all he faith and hope in her eyes."

He had a successful career at the Washington Post and captured many memorable images. He also won a Pulitzer Prize for his work.

After he retired, he moved to Thomasville in the 1990s, where he now spends his time taking memorable pictures of the area.

Each year, he photographs the annual Memorial Day parade.

"The only reason that Memorial Day parades are ever held is to honor the men and woman who have fallen and lost their lives," he said.