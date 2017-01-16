Stokes County Schools superintendent uses snow day video to connect with students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Stokes County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice took a unique route in connecting with students.

To announce the district's snow day on Jan. 9, Dr. Rice wrote a parody song to Josh Turner's "Your Man."

The video, which has now gone viral, has 277,000 views, 5,876 shares and 2,600 likes.

"The students of Stokes County are blessed with the teaching staff that they have led by some great principals," he said. "The sky is the limit for them."

When the district also had a snow day on Jan. 10, he wrote another parody -- this time to an Ed Sheeran song.

And while he hasn't heard from Sheeran, Turner did acknowledge him by sharing the video on his Facebook page.

But don't worry, Dr. Rice says he's sticking in his comfort range.

"I have a very limited range so I'm not going to be doing any Mariah Carey songs or anything like that any time soon."

Learn more in today's What's Right With Our Schools.

View the original video below: