CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Roy Williams earned his 800th career win Monday night when North Carolina defeated Syracuse 85-68.

The Tar Heels were led by Isaiah Hicks, who scored 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and an assist.

Williams and the Heels will be back in action Saturday when they take on Boston College.