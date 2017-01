× Police investigating after body found at abandoned factory in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a dead body was located.

The body was found at 1700 Fairview St. at the site of an abandoned factory, according to Greensboro police dispatch.

Investigators were on the scene for hours after the first report came in at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Greensboro police have not said if they believe foul play was involved.