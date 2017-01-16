Palliative Medicine: What is Palliative Medicine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Palliative medicine is a medical subspecialty that focuses on providing care for individuals with life-limiting illnesses. With the primary goal of enhancing the patient’s and family’s quality of life, palliative medicine takes a holistic approach, including psychosocial and spiritual care and symptom management. Palliative medicine goes hand in hand with curative therapies, such as chemotherapy.

Many people confuse palliative medicine with hospice care, which are two different entities. Hospice care is given when a patient truly faces an end-of-life situation or condition, with a prognosis of six months or less. The concept of palliative medicine is much broader, and encompasses the full trajectory of the disease process. Hospice care also focuses on quality of life for the patient and family, as well as symptom management.

Early intervention is key with palliative medicine. The sooner the care is initiated, the more benefits the patient and family receives. Patients with a life-limiting illness should be proactive about their care, and ask their providing physician to speak with the palliative care team. Fortunately, patients in our community have access to exceptional palliative care. Cone Health has partnered with Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro to form a palliative care medical team that blends expertise from both organizations.

The team consists of a physician specialist, nurse practitioners, a nurse liaison and social worker, working hand-in-hand with Cone Health’s chaplain services, which provide psychosocial and spiritual care aspects of palliative medicine.

Spokesperson Background:

Sue Ellen Grounds is a palliative care clinical nurse specialist at Cone Health. She received a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a master’s degree in nursing from Western Governors University. Sue Ellen has more than 30 years of experience nursing, focusing on palliative care for the last ten years.