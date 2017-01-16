Newborn shares birthday with mother and father

BALDWYN, Miss. — It’s rare you share a birthday with someone you know — it’s even rarer when a mother, father and newborn baby all share the big day together.

First-time parents Hillary and Luke Gardner share a birthday on Dec. 18, ABC News reports. Hillary was born at 8:10 a.m. while Luke was born at 2:10 p.m.

When the couple found out Hillary was pregnant and the expected due date was Dec. 19, there was little doubt the baby would come on their shared birthday.

On Dec. 17, she went into labor.

“She was 4 centimeters dilated and I said, ‘Yup it’s going to happen,'” Luke recalled. “Everybody at the hospital was going crazy. They couldn’t believe it.”

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/820095939633381378

On Dec. 18, Cade Lee Gardner was born at 10:01 a.m.

The couple says remaining birthdays will be all about Cade.

“We realize it’s not about us anymore,” Luke said. “We’ll have the corner of the cake, probably.”